Should a public official accused of wrongdoing be allowed to stay in office until he/she is found guilty? The not so simple answer is: that depends. Different countries have different rules for similar situations.
In April of this year (2019), the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, became Israel’s longest-serving PM. He won another term in office despite three corruption cases pending against him.
In the United States, former president Bill Clinton was impeached but eventually cleared of wrongdoing; during the impeachment process, he remained in office.
The chairman of the Mayaro/Rio Claro Corporation Glen Ram remains in office despite being charged with bribery, of which he asserts his innocence.
Therefore, the question is, should Government minister Marlene McDonald and UNC senator Gerald Ramdeen, both with pending charges against them, be forced to resign?
They have not been found guilty in a court of law. Aren’t they innocent until proven guilty?