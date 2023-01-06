I am uncertain of the year but I do recall it was either in the late 1990s or early 2000s, an engineer by the name of Neville Walcott was brought from Canada to do a survey of the roads of the island.
He took core samples of all the roads and showed them to the then-minister of transport and made his recommendations.
When his work was done, he was invited to spend a weekend in Toco. Along the way he saw repairs being done to the road, and the way the repairs were being done led him to ask the driver to return him to his hotel and, from there, he went to Piarco and boarded a plane back to Canada.
His report showed that ONLY two roads stood the test of time. The North Coast Road to Maracas and the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway. Those two roads, built in the 1940s by the Americans, are still strong today. The other roads were all built on weak foundations.
Today, some 20 or so years later, the truth has been revealed.
The road in Gran Couva, the road in Brazil and the Manzanilla stretch are all glaring examples. They consist of about four or six inches of asphalt laid on a bed of sand or some other loose soil.
Many other roads were simply built on old cart tracks.
Today we have vehicles weighing 20, 30 and more tonnes on these roads.
I do not know about anyone else, but in my opinion looking back over the last 77 years, all I see is regression and no advancement in either infrastructure, education, tourism, agriculture and commerce.
Richard Deane
Diego Martin