All illegals should be repatriated

The world is watching as Russia begins an onslaught on Ukraine. Regardless of political fine print, several European economies will be seriously affected. Ukrainian civilians will suffer displacement and difficulties too numerous to mention.

War is war. Ukraine has been estimated to have 43,466,819 citizens as of July 1, 2021. Think about a small fraction of Ukraini­ans who may consider escaping to surrounding countries.

Now, consider the situation next door in Venezuela in relation to little Trinidad. Over 25 million Venezuelans living on hundreds of acres of land compared to tiny T&T. We are only 1.4 million people. Reportedly, six million Venezuelans have been scattered to other parts of the world during the past years of internal political conflict.

What is the reality for T&T? How many more Venezuelans can honestly find a new, successful life in small T&T?

The recent unfortunate death of an infant being illegally brought into T&T will be/could be replicated if boatloads of desperate people continue to try entering T&T. It is an inescapable fact.

Our borders have to remain closed. We have to take a hard-line stance or be swamped. We will suffer, and Venezuelans will suffer. Many of them already cannot find employment here. Their children are not in formal schooling. Some of their women have had to turn to prostitution, and some have been unwillingly trafficked.

But this is just the fine print. We have our own poor to consider regarding the fairness of finding employment. We cannot allow T&T to be turned into an oversized refugee camp. Even if every single willing Trinidadian helps a Venezuelan by inviting them to share their homes, we just cannot survive. They are far too many.

In order to avoid the deaths of innocent women and children, all illegals will have to be repatriated. There is a limit that must not be crossed.

Both Trinbagonians and Venez­uelans are now self-harming even as we are negotiating ourselves out of the Covid-19 pandemic, fingers crossed, as the virus is globally coming under control because of vaccinations.

And, as we say in local parlance, we have to be careful or else crapaud will be smoking all ah we pipe.

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

No safe place or hour

No safe place or hour

A nation already cowering in fear of the perils of night-time darkness must now accept that there is no safe hour to be anywhere, including in one’s home, on the street, in the workplace or out shopping.

A quick scan of police crime reports this week alone ­reveals the impunity with which criminals are moving in broad daylight, seemingly unfettered by any fear of being caught.

Ukraine and the food factor

Ukraine and the food factor

The Russian invasion in Ukraine will trigger a rush in global stock and commodity markets, especially in terms of global food prices and availability issues for import-dependent countries, energy insecurity and political and social instability.

All illegals should be repatriated

The world is watching as Russia begins an onslaught on Ukraine. Regardless of political fine print, several European economies will be seriously affected. Ukrainian civilians will suffer displacement and difficulties too numerous to mention.

We need to take back our country

To what extent are we required to turn the other cheek or to forgive those seventy times seven biblically who invade our homes and privacy; attack, maim or murder our families; and deprive us of our hard-earned property?

Simple change to curtail crime

Would the Honourable Minister of National Security, Fitzgerald Ethelbert Hinds, please break his deafening silence and make public his response to this urgent and critical public appeal?

Justice short-changed

Justice short-changed

There is a certain irony in the State submitting an ­affidavit by the Director of Public Pro…