All illegals should be repatriated

The world is watching as Russia begins an onslaught on Ukraine. Regardless of political fine print, several European economies will be seriously affected. Ukrainian civilians will suffer displacement and difficulties too numerous to mention.
War is war. Ukraine has been estimated to have 43,466,819 citizens as of July 1, 2021. Think about a small fraction of Ukrainians who may consider escaping to surrounding countries.
Now, consider the situation next door in Venezuela in relation to little Trinidad. Over 25 million Venezuelans living on hundreds of acres of land compared to tiny T&T. We are only 1.4 million people. Reportedly, six million Venezuelans have been scattered to other parts of the world during the past years of internal political conflict.
What is the reality for T&T? How many more Venezuelans can honestly find a new, successful life in small T&T?
The recent unfortunate death of an infant being illegally brought into T&T will be/could be replicated if boatloads of desperate people continue to try entering T&T. It is an inescapable fact.
Our borders have to remain closed. We have to take a hard-line stance or be swamped. We will suffer, and Venezuelans will suffer. Many of them already cannot find employment here. Their children are not in formal schooling. Some of their women have had to turn to prostitution, and some have been unwillingly trafficked.
But this is just the fine print. We have our own poor to consider regarding the fairness of finding employment. We cannot allow T&T to be turned into an oversized refugee camp. Even if every single willing Trinidadian helps a Venezuelan by inviting them to share their homes, we just cannot survive. They are far too many.
In order to avoid the deaths of innocent women and children, all illegals will have to be repatriated. There is a limit that must not be crossed.
Both Trinbagonians and Venezuelans are now self-harming even as we are negotiating ourselves out of the Covid-19 pandemic, fingers crossed, as the virus is globally coming under control because of vaccinations.
And, as we say in local parlance, we have to be careful or else crapaud will be smoking all ah we pipe.
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin