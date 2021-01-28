I have seen much discussion and speculation about what will be done to resolve the Tobago impasse in which it appears impossible to elect a Presiding Officer and Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly.
It would seem that in resolving this problem the “powers that be” should take the opportunity to abolish the THA altogether and end the ridiculous exercise of progressing to more autonomy, more wasteful expense, and ultimately independence for Tobago.
Tobago is simply too small and lacks the necessary revenue income, experience, and competence to justify the burden and expense of another layer, or alternative form, of government.
I am convinced that most people in Trinidad and Tobago are well aware of this, yet remain silent while successive governments continue to play games with them as though they believed independence is a desirable or achievable objective.
Don’t follow the foolish examples of Scotland to secede from the United Kingdom, or the splitting of Czechoslovakia to divide and diminish successful unions, by such divisive motions. We should work for inclusiveness and nation-building instead. Tobago is no more entitled to special treatment than Icacos, Guyaguayare or Toco and these campaigns to divide our nations into ever smaller and ungovernable units should be treated as sedition.
Democracy allows people to campaign for all sorts of things both realistic and unrealistic and the saying “empty vessels make most noise” is proven over and over again, but somehow this Government must live up to its responsibilities and end the nonsense.