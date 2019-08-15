Of late, some head-turning events to the good of the country have been taking place, like the return to the A&V case and the Government/Opposition unity on the Bail Bill, but this unprecedented investigation into a Cabinet minister takes the cake!

Is there something in the air? The public perception is that it would have taken just one phone call from the top to call off the latter, for it seems the accepted pattern for the Government is to protect its own, and for personnel and institutions to cower under the prospect of administrative censure and the inevitable disfavour.

Stand up for pan

There is a growing misconception that pan isn’t a part of the 2019 Carifesta being held in Trinidad and Tobago, which is the reason why “Pan Trinbago vex with Culture Minister”.

Bring home the Bird Man?

Jamaica’s culture minister Olivia Grange said last month she wants her country’s cultural relics returned by the British Museum. They include a Bird Man made by Taino Amerindians before Columbus, and a wooden figure of the Boinayel or Rain Giver, also from Taino times.

Death of a fisherman

Willy Loman never made a lot of money. His name was never in the paper. He’s not the finest character that ever lived. But he’s a human being, and a terrible thing is happening to him. So attention must be paid. He’s not to be allowed to fall in his grave like an old dog.

All may not be lost

GPS alone will not stop piracy

I am glad something positive is being done to assist our fishermen. Where their vessels and equipment are concerned, a tracking device is not bad to aid in cases of piracy. However, in my opinion, I do not believe this will stop the criminal elements on the high seas.

Public transportation woes

“PTSC— Mission statement: The pride of our people. Our mission is to provide a safe, cost-effective, reliable bus transportation system across communities. Vision: World-class, self-sufficient bus transportation provider, moving people forward.” (From PTSC’s website.)