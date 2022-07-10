All must work together for a better T&T

Long-lasting anger might create a ticking time bomb that is just ready to explode. This friend is extremely hazardous since not everyone can control their rage and dissatisfaction.
I’ve witnessed good folks lose their cool and act in a way that was out of character for them. We did have some tense protests last Monday that caught us off guard and caused some havoc in and around the city. To handle the crisis, the TTPS and army had to take action. I don’t support the blockage of public roadways and lighting of objects even though we can protest about issues in Trinidad and Tobago.
The mental state of many of our citizens, which we cannot take for granted, is what is vital to me right now. Many of our citizens are irate and dissatisfied, and we can already see the unfavourable effects. I frequently advise people not to criticise others based on their positions because you cannot know until you have travelled that path. Additionally, if you do arrive there, you might organise things differently due to who you are.
There are adult residents, mothers, and fathers who are unable to support their children,, not having basic needs for daily living. I know qualified and skilled persons who are unable to find work and those who do many of them are living on 2013 salaries in 2022. Do the math. You are well aware of the continual rise of the cost of living.
Despite all the promises made and knowing the kind of money that has passed through our nation (billions) people are forced to carry water from a standpipe for the rest of their lives. Due to flooding throughout the rainy season, this is the only consistent water many receive inside their home without bringing it from the standpipe. Let us not forget our justice system which leaves a lot to be desired. I could go on and on. We need to fix T&T.
I appeal to all, do not turn down your nose at individuals who may have to deal with many of these things even though most of them may not affect you from where you stand. We are not a violent or angry people, but years of pressure have changed many of our citizens. While I absolutely concur that some criminals are just bloodthirsty and would look at every opportunity to further their cause, let’s avoid lumping everyone together.
The ills in our society continue to grow and must be dealt with speedily. This is not just the business of a group of people but all of us in whatever way see ourselves as part of the solution. Let us put aside the politics and work together for the betterment of our country .
“Yes we can” with God’s help as we look to Him we will make it.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan