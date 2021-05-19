All-nighters, be vigilant

Semester two of academic year 2020/21, for most tertiary-level students, has come to an end, and it is time for revision and final term examinations.
As is habitual, most tertiary-level students are engaged in executing all-night studies, referred to as all-nighters. However, students, be aware that all-nighters can weaken your immune system, which may lead to you contracting the common cold; and due to the spike the world is in, a pandemic, you may develop Covid-19 if your immune system remains weak or continues to wane.
As we all know, Covid-19 is also airborne. Below are some study options/safety tips that could heighten/stabilise your immune system, from which you can choose when studying:
• stop all all-nighters or all night studies;
• alternate your all-nighters by, for example, studying one night on and two nights off;
• study part or half of the night, and sleep the other part or half of the night; and vice versa;
• study in the daytime only.
Sharon Jack
Diego Martin