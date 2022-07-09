One thing I have to say about Patrick Manning was he knew protocol and ensured others did also.

At any official ceremony, once it is held in a city with a mayor or corporation chairman, the mayor/chairman, as the first citizen, is the first person to be acknowledged, unless the President is also in attendance. Then the President would be introduced first.

Last Friday was the opening of the new St Clair Police Station, which was carried live on radio, and I had to smile as all protocols went out the window.

The MC first introduced the Prime Minister, then the Finance Minister, then the Minister of National Security, then the MP for the area, then the Ag Commissioner of Police, then UDeCOTT officials, and last was the mayor.

In terms of addresses, the mayor/chairman would be the first to speak to welcome all to the city, then other speakers would follow, and the last speaker would be the Prime Minister.

Sad when we don’t even know and follow protocol.

Manning always paid particular attention to fine points and details.

C Peters

