Children must always be under supervision, especially toddlers, for all it takes is a few seconds and something can go wrong.
As parents and guardians, etc, we must always practise this but, sad to say, with all that we are hearing going on around us, with accidents where children are the victims, the message is not reaching home.
I read in one of our dailies of another four-year-old drowning in a pool. This family is now in grief, and I can well imagine the pain they are going through.
As parents, we must all be on the alert and take nothing for granted. When it comes to children, they move swiftly and they do not know danger most of the time. Bearing this in mind, at a certain age they need monitoring 24/7, with all dangerous areas properly sealed off, to the best of your ability.
Too often I have seen parents on outings, busy having a good time, while their children are left on their own, wandering all over the place, out of view. It is up to us to change the way we operate, for the protection of our future generation, as we are all responsible for their safety.
It is not an easy thing losing a loved one, especially a child, but despite what may have taken place, we need to ask God to grant the parents’ strength and grace in this time of grief.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan