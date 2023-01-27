All State boards should note UTT judgment

Justice Frank Seepersad’s excoriation of the Kenneth Julien/Clement Imbert-led 2015 UTT (University of Trinidad and Tobago) board in the Fazal Ali wrongful dismissal case should put all State boards and their chairpersons on notice.

There is no need to repeat the justice’s comments here. They have been widely circulated in social media and reported in all the main daily newspapers. Still, the public should not treat this as a nine-day wonder but should stay aware. After all, UTT is supported almost completely by the Trinidad and Tobago Government, and so by the taxpayers.