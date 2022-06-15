Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley sure knows how to pick attorneys general (AGs) in Trinidad and Tobago.
The first AG was mired in controversy, inter alia, over family rental of properties to the Government.
Who could forget when he dropped the US$109 million case against Malcolm Jones?
The second AG is now mired in a controversy over a case in which he was originally a principal lawyer, but when he became AG, he seemed to believe that he was not.
A judge in the USA expeditiously helped him sort out that problem, by declaring that he was.
There are now calls for the current AG to step down.
Those making the calls should know better. No PNM (People’s National Movement) minister ever willingly gives up a nice, cushy governmental position, even in the face of strident protests.
This is made worse by the fact that the acting Prime Minister, who is also the Finance Minister, has refused to say whether the current AG told the Cabinet of his apparent conflict of interest.
This leaves the population to arrive at its own conclusions.
The PNM just doubles down in the face of alleged wrongdoing, and hopes the ten-day wonder that is the institutional memory of Trinidad and Tobago will save them.