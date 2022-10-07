On Wednesday, the Express published two articles—“Trauma of home invasion” and “FUL holder sends robbers fleeing”.
It is clear the police cannot possibly protect against home invasions or, for that matter, any invasion. They cannot possibly know where these criminals will strike next. They can do much more detection to try to identify perpetrators and apprehend (they need expert help in this area), but that is another story.
The extremely high level of criminal activity is not a doing of the Police Service but, instead, the extent of shortcomings in society.
We are at a stage where we need to arm our citizens to protect themselves. We need to allow access to arms, with proper background checks. We need to try this for a period of at least five years—until we can begin remedying the societal problems.
Raj Maharaj
Valsayn
It is clear the police cannot possibly protect against home invasions or, for that matter, any invasion. They cannot possibly know where these criminals will strike next. They can do much more detection to try to identify perpetrators and apprehend (they need expert help in this area), but that is another story.
The extremely high level of criminal activity is not a doing of the Police Service but, instead, the extent of shortcomings in society.
We are at a stage where we need to arm our citizens to protect themselves. We need to allow access to arms, with proper background checks. We need to try this for a period of at least five years—until we can begin remedying the societal problems.
Raj Maharaj
Valsayn