Allow easy reporting of crimes

The newly appointed Police Commissioner, Mrs Erla Harewood-Christopher, has announced that she plans to bring down the murder rate within three months and expects drastic crime reduction by the end of the year.
I would like to know why she is only using the murder rate as the main statistic to measure crime?
What about violent home invasions that continue to occur with regularity that scar citizens psychologically and permanently? What facilities has she put in place for the public to provide information on gangs and their organised home invasions?
My family had the misfortune of suffering a violent home invasion last year. The perpetrators were eventually killed in another home invasion by one of the victims who was armed. However, these bandits were simply foot soldiers of the main gang.
With some luck and use of my own CCTV footage and communication with police on the ground, I was able to have a good idea of who the mastermind of these two home invasions was.
Strangely, though, when I tried to give the information to the TTPS, it was worse than pulling teeth; they were not interested and only kept sending me back to the local station which was not interested either since in their minds, once some bandits got killed on site, the case was closed.
My attempts to meet with senior police at Riverside Plaza, Besson Street, the Anti-Gang Unit and Port of Spain CID were in vain. I was simply given a runaround to go back to St James. At Besson Street, I was not even allowed to go inside the station by the sentry there.
I found this rather strange. One would think that anybody coming with information would be welcomed with open arms.
I even attempted to contact via social media the big cop who runs the popular Beyond the Tape TV show, and his colleague, with zero results. Yet every day on his show, he asks the public to come with information. Very contrary.
Until Mrs Christopher gives regular citizens a method to meet with senior members of the police to give information, I don’t see any results changing, simply for the fact that doing the same things over and over can only result in the same outcomes.
J Deering
Maraval