The Ministry of Works and Transport licensing office has an online facility for drivers to check the validity of their driver’s permit.
Given the fact that every single serious crime and home invasion is committed by the use of cars which are stolen and wearing fake licence plates, it is about time that the MOWT allows the public to be able to do online checks of a number plate and get simple information such as the colour, make and age of vehicle.
This will greatly assist members of the public who see suspect vehicles entering neighbourhoods.
Neighbourhood watch groups will be able to tighten their vigilance to protect their residents.