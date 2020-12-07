Where is the outcry from the women’s arms of our political parties!
Where is the outcry from the so-called women’s groups in our country!
Where is the outcry from our leaders in this country!
Our women and children are being preyed upon and it seems as though our leaders are unbothered. Resources (financial and manpower) are being utilised to investigate issues such as Drugs Sou Sou money and yet we have this ugly evil scenario that keeps playing itself over and over, a scourge being left unchecked.
Today marks four years since Shannon Banfield’s body was found at IAM and Company on Charlotte Street, Port of Spain. Has justice yet been served? Her family continues to wait for justice. It is time for the women’s groups and the women’s arms to rise up and condemn these actions. It is time for citizens to be given the right to protect themselves because those trusted with strategically ensuring that our women are safe, have failed miserably.
We renew the call for women to be given the right to carry pepper spray as a means of protecting themselves, we also call for the upgrade of our systems to reflect the times we live in, the AMBER Alert system is something that should be considered. The call for our women to be allowed to carry pepper spray has been made before by none other than the wife of our current Commissioner of Police, Mrs Nicole Dyer-Griffith; we need to revisit this request.
Another aspect is the fact that these individuals (evil monsters as some refer to them), were raised in our society, in our communities, our homes. Let us be clear about that! They move among us unfettered and seemingly unaware, but we don’t believe that. We believe that someone in their communities must know something or at the least have had concerns.
It’s time that we reinforce the adage of “See something, say something”.
Our prayers go out for the families and friends who have fallen victim to these heinous crimes perpetuated. It’s time for action!
We need to protect our mothers. Wives, sisters, nieces, before we have to read about another Shannon Banfield or now, Ashanti Riley!