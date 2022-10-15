I am astounded that Dr Varma Deyalsingh, and others, are calling on the Government to arm citizens. What a colossally stupid idea!

As a doctor, Deyalsingh may be touted to be in the top ten percentile of intelligent people in the country, but his statement indicates this may be a fallacious perception. It is also not the first time he has spewed words in public without the benefit of sober thought.

Evidence shows, and any simple comparison of countries with higher access to guns and those without easy access to guns, that countries such as the US, where citizens are easily armed, have higher gun-related crimes and deaths than those countries without access to arms.

Factually, the incidents with the highest death tolls in the US are committed by white American home-grown terrorists with access to guns.

While typing this, I am reading about an incident in the US, where two drivers shot each other’s daughters—ages five and 14—not each other! Had they been unarmed, this would have never happened (https://tinyurl.com/2p9b6fee). Incidentally, yes, they were both white Americans.

Trinidad and Tobago citizens are prone to the same human weaknesses that affect us all. Hence, allowing access to guns is another link in a chain to anarchy. Resorting to using a gun over petty squabbles will soon be a “norm”.

Just look at what happened in the case of an off-duty police officer who shot a man, allegedly over a parking space. Yes, his story changed, the police are supporting one of their own, but the video evidence, which I have seen, does not support his version of the story.

Frankly, it will serve the country better to have a more effective, intelligence-driven and better trained Police Service.

Mohan Ramcharan

Birmingham, England

