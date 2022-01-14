Allowing open-air cremations for Covid victims a welcome decision

The Government’s decision to reopen cremation sites to cremate Covid-19 victims is a welcome decision.

The Hindu and other communities that prefer open-air pyres as the preferred means of disposal of our deceased can now breathe a collective sigh of relief.

On behalf of those affected, I take this opportunity to thank the Government for listening to the voice of the people.

The question still remains: how will the State compensate those who were forced to pay exorbitant fees?

The State has yet to show why open-air cremation was stopped. The World Health Organisation has never recommended the banning of open-air cremation and recognising cultural and religious practices.

Today we have more Covid-19 deaths than at any other time, yet the Government would have us believe it is in its benevolence that we find relief, when in fact it has inflicted untold hardship on the Hindu community.

Meanwhile, rivers remain closed for religious purposes.

Pundit Satyanand Maharaj

spiritual head

Satya Anand Ashram, Aranjuez

