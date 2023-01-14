In the letter written by Dr Lackram Bodoe, published in Friday’s Express, he indicated that when it came to the issue concerning Ms Christine Kangaloo’s nomination for the presidency, the Constitution “spells out clearly the separation of powers of the three branches of Government, namely, the Executive, Legislative (Parliament) and the Judiciary”.

Rightfully, the author asserted the Government should reconsider its nominee for the office of President. However, if we need to act in the spirit of the Constitution, we should also not accept the Opposition’s nominee, based on the same argument, for true democracy to reign.

Instead, perhaps, we should use a similar structure and format of the general elections, and ask the population to vote for a president, once the office becomes vacant.

If this approach is not practical, why not suggest persons such as Mr Reginald Dumas, Mr Arthur Lok Jack, Ms Renee Cummings, or any persons within the country who are politically neutral and non-controversial, maybe someone military-trained or trained in conflict resolution outside of the legal fraternity, with good moral and spiritual values, to hold such an office?

Furthermore, political figures can act in the spirit of the Constitution by removing the veto approval of the appointment of the commissioner of police or determining who is eligible to enter the borders of Trinidad and Tobago through the immigration process and procedures.

Justin Mark

Chaguanas

It’s always political

A few days ago, the Prime Minister defended his Government’s choice of Christine Kangaloo for Presi­dent of Trinidad and Tobago. He argued that those people who objected to the Government’s nomination were indulging in “nothing but pure politics... There are people in this country who set out deliberately to mislead the country, and I go as far as to say, incite the population”. (Express, January 9.)

I celebrate

Like humans, a nation’s greatest resource is its freedom. Greater than gold, oil or natural gas. But, in Trinidad and Tobago, people are complacent about their democracy, more committed to political party than to their greatest resource, hardly aware that the stronger their democracy, the greater their protection as citizens and the better they are served by the politics of the country.

Is Govt’s nominee in our nation’s interest?

The current imbroglio regarding the selection by the Government of the sitting President of the Senate, Christine Kangaloo, to be elected as the next president of the republic raises much broader issues as to whether our current constitutional provisions reflect or achieve its overarching objective of a political system founded on the principles of democratic republicanism.

Our presidential journey

In the present furore about selecting a new President, it appears that we, as a nation, and our leaders have rubbished our history. We have forgotten the history of the Independence Conference and its reflection of a divided nation. We nod at the Republican Constitution with­out appreciating the precipitating nuances. We have ignored our experiences in the rush to personalise and politicise the current discussion on electing a president.

Black Friday blues at Licensing

I wish to highlight an unfortunate experience relating to customer service. On Friday I went to the Arima Licensing Office to have my driver’s permit renewed. My confirmed appointment was at 9.15 a.m. I am a senior citizen.

I arrived at the office at 7.20 a.m. and met a line of about 50 people waiting to conduct their business. I joined the line and, around 8 a.m. the line had snaked around the entrance and into the car park, with several more joining as time went by.

Test visitors for Covid

Greetings, Hon Dr Rowley and Hon Terrence Deyalsingh. It is noted that Covid cases are rising again and we now have the XBB variant. Carnival is here and a lot of tourists will be visi­ting our country. Could you urgently put measures in place to protect our citizens, please?