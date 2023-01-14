In the letter written by Dr Lackram Bodoe, published in Friday’s Express, he indicated that when it came to the issue concerning Ms Christine Kangaloo’s nomination for the presidency, the Constitution “spells out clearly the separation of powers of the three branches of Government, namely, the Executive, Legislative (Parliament) and the Judiciary”.
Rightfully, the author asserted the Government should reconsider its nominee for the office of President. However, if we need to act in the spirit of the Constitution, we should also not accept the Opposition’s nominee, based on the same argument, for true democracy to reign.
Instead, perhaps, we should use a similar structure and format of the general elections, and ask the population to vote for a president, once the office becomes vacant.
If this approach is not practical, why not suggest persons such as Mr Reginald Dumas, Mr Arthur Lok Jack, Ms Renee Cummings, or any persons within the country who are politically neutral and non-controversial, maybe someone military-trained or trained in conflict resolution outside of the legal fraternity, with good moral and spiritual values, to hold such an office?
Furthermore, political figures can act in the spirit of the Constitution by removing the veto approval of the appointment of the commissioner of police or determining who is eligible to enter the borders of Trinidad and Tobago through the immigration process and procedures.
Justin Mark
Chaguanas