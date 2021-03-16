Always be prepared

On Monday there was a televised session with Transport Commissioner Clive Clarke and the team of TV6’s Beyond the Tape.
Oh, my goodness, it was outstanding!
This commissioner is a soft-spoken gentleman who has shown such a depth of knowledge about his department!
He never said “I don’t have that information”. He instead prefaced many of his answers with “I knew that question would be asked”.
That’s called preparation.
Be advised, ministers and MPs. Be prepared when doing an interview. Thanks, commissioner.
Repeal amendments to Procurement Act.
Anne de Silva
St Joseph