Always jumping through hoops to get help

Minister of Education, there is no need for a means test again in order to get a laptop/device. How many times must parents beg for aid for their children to get education?
You already have all you need for assessments of pupils. First of all, you have the names of those who had to collect and use hard copy packages of study materials.
Then you have the information on names of all who were in receipt of breakfast/lunch meals. Principals can give you these names.
Also, one of the documents you are requiring is a job letter. So if the parents are jobless, then the children cannot qualify for an education? And you want a utility bill?
Do you know Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission and Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago bills are always at least a month late, if they send a bill at all?
I cannot understand why citizens have to jump through so many hoops to get help. Oh my goodness—have a heart, nah! Think about it. If a child has a device, would their parents really go through this nonsense to get another one? Humiliate themselves for this?
Use the resources you already have and stop wasting time. Three more weeks of wasting time. We can do better. We must do better.
Anne de Silva
St Joseph