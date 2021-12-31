The following was sent to WASA customer complaints yesterday morning. Not that they are ever able to address the issues.
Good day,
I have been e-mailing here (customercomplaint@wasa.gov.tt).
I have called your (wait at least half an hour) complaints number many times.
I have messaged on Facebook.
I have messaged on WhatsApp.
I have gone into your office in St Joseph.
Nothing!!
What do I need to do to get help from WASA?
This is not just about the fact that we haven’t seen water in our pipes since October 2021.
Nor about the fact that as of this morning, December 31, I have not yet gotten the last truck-borne supply ordered since December 17.
It has been EIGHT years now of never getting consistent water!!
Which is why I have two 1,000-gallon tanks and two standpipes on my property, just to cater to the fact that, at best, we get a supply once or twice a week and, when desperate, low pressures can come through the standpipes.
What else do I need to do? Your customer service people are nice, but are unable to help, and you leave them at the mercy of an angry public.
Does WASA think it can ever provide consistent water to people?
Marlon Bascombe