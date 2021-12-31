The year 2021 was a paradox of certainties and uncertainties for Trinidad and Tobago, and indeed the rest of the world. And so perhaps was the year before.

One certainty was that the Covid-19 pandemic had highlighted and emphasised the vulnerabilities of human existence, our own susceptibilities as a civilised and technology-driven world, and the fragilities and weaknesses of the international institutions and “super-power” nations entrusted to be the “Superman” against human suffering.