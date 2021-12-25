Alwin Chow, best boss ever

Twenty twenty-two will mark 40 years since I left St Mary’s College and began my processional journey across the public and private sectors.
My career was nurtured by several people who have all played a role in the man I have eventually become, none more so than Alwin Chow, also a former CIC old boy, like me, gifted by what the Harvard professors called linguistic intelligence.
But Alwin was also the most incredibly numerate man I know.
To the end he remained proud of his “first in the world” placement in the ACCA accounting exams and his facility with numbers and figures that amazed mere mortals.
He made mental computations in casual conversations or while listening to the news that often astounded.
Every time he heard a news reports, for example, of how many fully grown marijuana trees had been destroyed by police, he would ask pertinent questions of the number of men and the man hours required to conduct the exercise.
As a boss, he constantly encouraged his managers to get behind the numbers.
What also made him an excellent boss was his ability to communicate a clear vision and provide the guidance and resources required to achieve it.
I fondly remember the weekend he opened up his beach house in Mayaro for the staff to brainstorm the transformation of the Trinidad Publishing Company.
His critics called him a “reckless maverick”, but he was a risk taker who got things done.
I met him when his goal was to make the Guardian newspapers leaders in their various media markets.
He transformed the staid broadsheet that prided itself on being “the conservative paper of record” to “d Guardian”, comfortable with the vernacular and, together with a specially assembled team of experienced hacks and journalistic neophytes, was able to do just that, until it all came crashing down with his firing from the Guardian and the decision of his team to walk with him.
As managing director, he took an incredible risk in having me appointed the youngest editor of the Trinidad Guardian. But he took his chances and always stood by his managers and we were able to achieve that feat of becoming leaders in our various markets.
Together, we developed and tracked the key performance indicators (KPIs) that assured the achievement of those objectives.
As a boss, he was never reluctant to get down in the trenches and no task was ever too menial for him, including being the cook at the company barbecue.
I was grateful for his ability and willingness to ask the hard questions as we formulated the Independent newspaper from a business plan I had too quickly drawn up.
I am also grateful for the commitment of his time and treasure to the enterprise as chairman of the board as well as the negotiation of the soft landing at the Express.
When we stopped being colleagues, Alwin and I remained friends.
When I ventured into politics, I was grateful for his in-depth knowledge of the La Horquetta/Talparo constituency, as he provided introductions to his siblings living there.
He had also worked on the Greenvale Housing Development project in the past and remained an important resource whenever problems arose, especially after the October 2018 floods.
I was able to pass on to the then-minister of works his copy of a plan developed by Dutch engineers to prevent precisely the kind of flooding that had occurred.
He was always passionate about serving his country and asked for nothing in return but good governance.
His passing is a tremendous loss to this country.
Always a quick wit with an irreverent sense of humour, he was proud of every aspect of his mixed ancestry and responded to taunts re the Chinese part of his ancestry, by a graphic reminder that there were more Chinese in the world than anyone else, so that must mean they’re doing something right in the art of multiplication.
Alwin was always proud of his Sangre Grande/Woodbrook roots and loved and was committed to Janelle (Penny Commissiong-Chow) and his immediate and extended family.
My family and I have extended our condolences to Janelle for his entire family.
Rest in Peace, “Jojo”, until we meet again. You have run a great race. May perpetual light shine upon you.
Maxie Cuffie
Former La Horquetta/Talparo MP and government minister