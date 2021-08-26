McDonald Jacob

Retiring soon: McDonald Jacob

DCP McDonald Jacob says investiga­tions into the murder of five ­Carapo men are under way and he has lamented the spate of violence in the Northern Division over the last weekend.

In his narrative, he said his heart goes out to the officers in the Northern Division, but he never said his heart goes out to the victims and their families who are in pain and suffering because of their loss.

He is not a heartless man, but his empathy and his compassion are in the wrong direction.

The police are hard-working officers, but the pain and suffering remain with the victims’ families. Wake up, Sir!

He also said the crime was heinous and that the police are planning to quickly solve it. With a trial to be conducted in perhaps another 15 years like in the Sean Luke case?

He never said anything about judicial reform or fixing the judicial system, so it can speed up trials and bring about swift justice.

He never said anything about the death penalty or, in the absence of it, life in prison; all he was concerned about was the tedious job of the Northern police officers in solving the crimes.

In my opinion, he simply put his foot in his mouth, not only foot in mouth but with all the years in the police business and as a deputy police commissioner, he has fractured his integrity and bruised his humility.

It is never too late to retract the narrative and make an apology to say that he really meant his heart goes out to the victims and their families.

Jay Rakhar

New York

