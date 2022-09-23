St Augustine MP and UNC deputy political leader Ms Khadijah Ameen told her fellow citizens in an interview with the local media following the 60th anniversary Independence Day parade at the Queen’s Park Savannah on August 31 that when he was Opposition leader Dr Keith Rowley had boycotted the 50th anniversary Independence Day parade in 2012, at that same venue.
Subsequent to Ms Ameen’s interview, archival video footage emerged on both social and mainstream media clearly demonstrating Dr Rowley had, in fact, attended the 2012 event. Moreover, at that time, he expressed his delight at certain innovative features of that year’s parade.
My concern is that quite a lot of time has elapsed since Ms Ameen made her very unfortunate remarks and, to date, she has not issued an apology. Some may say I am naive, but it is not uncommon in political parties, globally, for a constituency representative to rely on information given to her by a trusted senior member of her staff or some high-ranking party official.
Occasionally, that information proves to be incorrect. But the buck stops with the constituency representative. However, to err is human. Nonetheless, the constituency representative ought not to compound the error by a failure to apologise.
Louis W Williams
St Augustine
