An appreciated read

Sometime before Christmas, our Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley berated the Express for its very interesting article comparing the Chinese Sinopharm Covid vaccine to the AstraZeneca one.
Dr Rowley’s comments and complaints included that the Express had exhibited extreme irresponsibility, and was apparently guilty of some sort of journalistic malpractice, and ended with the rhetorical question about “Who will be fired?”
On December 21, the Express editorial rejected his attempt to intrude into their management area.
Dr Amery Browne, Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs, was shown as the author of a Facebook long, rambling message, evidently supporting his political master, and attempting to rubbish the Express article with largely irrelevant information about statistical treatment of experimental information—that led up to no conclusion at all about the value of the information in the original article.
I would like to say that I found the article very interesting, informative and useful, if ever I have the chance to choose my future booster shots or whatever they want to call shots administered after the first three.
There was no criticism of the Government’s handling of the pandemic response that I could detect in the article, which simply reported some tests of what I understood to be some indication of the decline in effectiveness of the two vaccines after a period of about six months.
The facts are that T&T, correctly, had to await WHO approval of any vaccine before obtaining them for use in this country, and only Sinopharm could have been obtained in the quantities required at the time.
The Government’s own policy now permits third and future vaccinations from other manufacturers, and has already administered Pfizer shots to persons who had the first two of Sinopharm.
I am sure many other folks appreciated reading it, and will be worried about the unseemly prime-ministerial outburst that had all the appearance of a man who is completely oversensitive about any media comments he interprets as personal attacks.
Reg Potter
Glencoe