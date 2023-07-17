Minister of Finance Colm Imbert said the Caricom Heads of Government Summit cost approximately $9 million and, in a nutshell, if he had to wait for approvals under the law they could not have hosted it.
He has started to defend the Government’s decision to permit a three-month exemption governed by the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act, 2015.
Minister Imbert stated that he did not act alone in circumventing the current procurement legislation process, that he acted under Cabinet approval and the Attorney General’s advice. However, one must ask if this law is in place, passed in Parliament and approved already, why bypass your own law to expedite the Caricom Heads of Government Summit’s cost without proper procedures of a law his own Government has proclaimed.
Minister Imbert did not give any breakdown of the cost for the entertainment, the security for dignitaries or the cost of hosting the event at the Hyatt, the cost of meals and refreshments for all the guests and many other expenses that I can’t think of at the moment.
The question is not only about the summit, it’s the method used to fund the summit and by passing a law that has been approved by this Government. To continue to pull the wool over the population’s eyes, he did not give any information on whether Caricom contributed as well and if so, by how much. He gave no breakdown on what was Trinidad and Tobago’s contribution for the summit.