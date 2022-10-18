An award that would add insult to injury

Questions: How could someone found guilty of a criminal offence and fined continue to benefit from circumstances associated with that very criminal activity? Is a civil contract enforceable in circumstances where the terms of such contract seek to grant entitlements/benefits to the person convicted of a criminal offence associated with the substantive action facts of that civil contract and subsequent to the civil contract date?
Do the Director of Public Prosecutions and the courts of T&T have an obligation and owe their counterparts in the United Kingdom a duty to disclose and a duty of care in circumstances following the sentencing of King’s Counsel Vincent Nelson in the T&T courts and the investigative process to be/being conducted in the jurisdiction of the UK legal system to which he (KC Nelson) belongs?
I am at best a layman and student of the law, however while I do have some basic appreciation of contracts and events that can make a valid contract unenforceable, I look forward to the decision of our learned Judges in this matter of the indemnity agreement between KC Nelson and the AG/Government. In my layman’s mind, I am of the belief that while this civil indemnity agreement is/may be a valid and otherwise binding agreement, it has now been rendered unenforceable by the judgment handed down by Justice Malcolm Holdip in the criminal proceedings.
In such circumstances I will also have a difficulty appreciating how after pleading guilty in a plea-bargain arrangement with the office of the DPP and sentenced by a judge, the guilty can now be awarded damages/compensation of one kind or another, basically adding insult to injury.
The civil action by KC Nelson should be thrown out, paving the way for the DPP to continue proceedings. Or is it that my simple layman’s mind is fair but too simple?
Mario Young
Glencoe