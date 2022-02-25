An epidemic of failures

Thursday’s tragic loss of life in Westmoorings has elicited a lot of comments, as usual. And as usual, nothing will change as we continue to be less than honest in admitting this country is in serious crisis.
I listened to a TV programme on Thursday evening and heard all sorts of senseless comments— “Blame the Opposition for not supporting the Bail Bill”, “Which commissioner was doing what, and which wasn’t”, etc.
So few of us seem to realise that we are simply reaping what was sewn over 40 years ago.
You can’t continue to run a country without enforcing all laws consistently, fail to seriously deal with corruption at all levels, engage in nepotism, lack of accountability, politically pollute almost every State institution—and then engage in verbal acrobatics and PR, and expect all will be well.
But that is exactly where we are today, where hypocrisy, dishonesty, incompetence, gamesmanship aided by fanaticism all reign supreme.
And we, the law-abiding citizens, are the victims.
When the hierarchy of a Police Service aided and abetted by uncaring politicians don’t even understand they have a duty and responsibility to ensure, if nothing else, that law-abiding citizens can at least enjoy peace and quiet in the comfort of their homes, how can we expect these persons to protect us from the horde at the gate?
Excuses, PR and silence aren’t working, Mr Al-Rawi and Mr Jacob. It is past time for you to earn your keep.
DF Redmond