An evening of musical excellence

Music is medicine for the soul, joy for lonely hearts and the mechanism that draws and unites the eclectic family of the universe.

On the penultimate day of July, the Melodians Pan Yard was awakened by the sounds of steel reverberating in the atmosphere.

The Eastern Region of Pan Trinbago hosted an explosion of steel at the venue which had pan lovers dancing and wailing to the bands from the East.

In attendance were the parliamentary representative, Mrs Pennelope Beckles. The affable president of Pan Trinbago, Mrs Beverly Ramsey Moore, past and present Mayors of Arima, and of course, the residents of Arima and other connected areas of the Royal Borough.

After listening to some of the bands performing, I was totally blown away by the introduction of the Sangre Grande Cordettes, which signalled the musical opera that was to unfold.

The orchestra opened with the George Benson’s classic, “Breezing”, which ironically comes from the same album that includes another classic, “This Masquerade”.

I stood there rocking my upper anatomy, and tapping my feet to pan at its best.

Cordettes took the audience on a musical journey filled with musical excellence; it was as if Papa Bois had awakened from the Woodlands of Grande to carry the good news to the Borough of Arima.

The band’s interpretation, execution and orchestration was scintillating, indeed. Mr Paul Campbell would have been proud.

The place suddenly went into euphoria when tribute was paid to Scrunter’s “Woman on the Bass” and “The Will” (his crowning glory). All Stars would have to settle for second place after the Cordettes’ performance. (Mr Smooth, don’t get outraged, it’s just pan rivalry.)

As if that was not enough, the mood was switched to Bob Marley’s “Jammin” after listening to the King of Pop’s (Michael Jackson) “Don’t Stop ’til You Get Enough” from the Off the Wall album, earlier in the proceedings.

From here onwards it only got better, with the Grandmaster being resurrected with “Trouble in Arima”.

What an evening of musical excellence this was. We need more of this kind of local flavour to our appetites.

I must extend my heartfelt thanks to the Melodians Pan fraternity, the Eastern Region of Pan Trinbago, and all the bands that participated in this venture.

Hats off to the people of Arima.

Earl Martin

Trincity

For Joel, Noel and Israel

For Joel, Noel and Israel

On June 27, 2020, police officers working in the east Morvant area stopped a car with three men inside. In an incident which captured national attention and which continues to be flashpoint for police exercises in some communities across the country, the three men in the car which was moving along Juman Drive were killed. For some in the community, it is important to remember their names. Joel Jacob, Noel Diamond and Israel Moses Clinton.

A kind clerk

I had to go to the Curepe Post Office to collect a package. Because of Covid, people line up six feet apart.

One of the clerks saw me, grey-headed and with a cane, so she told the security guard to let me come in, also saying she noticed I had to pick up registered mail, and I should not have to stand in the sun. I was let in.

Pelosi's misguided trip

Pelosi’s misguided trip

The last thing the world needs right now is another ­geopolitical stand-off among its major powers. Yet, that is exactly what has been achieved by the quite misguided decision of the United States Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, to visit Taiwan and place her country more sharply in the cross hairs of China, with unknown ­consequences for the rest of us.

Time for the Govt to unearth 1990's secrets

As we look back at a time where we thought people had it a little better than us, where the ’90s had less crime, less stress, less depression and a much more caring government at the helm, it was very surprising that the Jamaat-al-Muslimeen attempted to overthrow the government of Trinidad and Tobago on Friday, July 27, 1990.

Journey to freedom far from over

The Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) salutes the nation on Emancipation Day. August 1 should be a day of great celebration for all of Trinidad and Tobago, as it commemorates the ending of chattel slavery. And while not all Trinbagonians had ancestors who were enslaved, we all need to recognise that the enslavement of Africans was the worst act of human oppression that the world has experienced.