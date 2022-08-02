An evening of musical excellence

Music is medicine for the soul, joy for lonely hearts and the mechanism that draws and unites the eclectic family of the universe.
On the penultimate day of July, the Melodians Pan Yard was awakened by the sounds of steel reverberating in the atmosphere.
The Eastern Region of Pan Trinbago hosted an explosion of steel at the venue which had pan lovers dancing and wailing to the bands from the East.
In attendance were the parliamentary representative, Mrs Pennelope Beckles. The affable president of Pan Trinbago, Mrs Beverly Ramsey Moore, past and present Mayors of Arima, and of course, the residents of Arima and other connected areas of the Royal Borough.
After listening to some of the bands performing, I was totally blown away by the introduction of the Sangre Grande Cordettes, which signalled the musical opera that was to unfold.
The orchestra opened with the George Benson’s classic, “Breezing”, which ironically comes from the same album that includes another classic, “This Masquerade”.
I stood there rocking my upper anatomy, and tapping my feet to pan at its best.
Cordettes took the audience on a musical journey filled with musical excellence; it was as if Papa Bois had awakened from the Woodlands of Grande to carry the good news to the Borough of Arima.
The band’s interpretation, execution and orchestration was scintillating, indeed. Mr Paul Campbell would have been proud.
The place suddenly went into euphoria when tribute was paid to Scrunter’s “Woman on the Bass” and “The Will” (his crowning glory). All Stars would have to settle for second place after the Cordettes’ performance. (Mr Smooth, don’t get outraged, it’s just pan rivalry.)
As if that was not enough, the mood was switched to Bob Marley’s “Jammin” after listening to the King of Pop’s (Michael Jackson) “Don’t Stop ’til You Get Enough” from the Off the Wall album, earlier in the proceedings.
From here onwards it only got better, with the Grandmaster being resurrected with “Trouble in Arima”.
What an evening of musical excellence this was. We need more of this kind of local flavour to our appetites.
I must extend my heartfelt thanks to the Melodians Pan fraternity, the Eastern Region of Pan Trinbago, and all the bands that participated in this venture.
Hats off to the people of Arima.
Earl Martin
Trincity