An HSF move needs careful planning

Transitioning to a Human Security Fund (HSF) economic model requires careful planning and execution. To address the concerns raised:
1. Cash flow and revenue collection: Implement robust systems to efficiently collect daily customs duties, business VAT and service taxes. Enhance transparency and reduce corruption to maximise revenue.
2. Border and port security: Allocate resources for border and port security, including CCTV at hotspots and mobile offices to ensure effective monitoring and enforcement.
3. Employment generation: Establish partnerships with industries to create job opportunities for graduates and provide skill development programmes. Encourage entrepreneurship through incentives and support.
4. Affordable housing and food: Implement policies to control housing costs, such as rent controls and subsidies. Invest in agriculture to increase food production and affordability.
5. Resource management: Develop strategies for sustainable resource solutions, ensuring adequate gas and water supply to citizens while prioritising local industry needs.
6. Crime control: Enhance law enforcement and community policing efforts to make the country safer, encouraging tourism and economic growth.
7. Economic transparency: Ensure accurate reporting of the economy and State enterprises to build trust among citizens.
8. Forex management: Implement quotas on new-car dealers to save foreign exchange reserves.
9. AI and digital inclusion: Leverage AI to boost productivity and create job opportunities, while addressing digital divide issues through infrastructure and accessibility programmes.
10. Local government reform: Evaluate reforms carefully to avoid burdening citizens with increased costs, focusing on efficiency and better public services.
In conclusion, the transition to an HSF-based economy requires a comprehensive approach that balances economic growth with social welfare. Effective governance and strategic planning are essential to ensure a prosperous future for the country’s citizens.
Gordon Laughlin
Westmoorings