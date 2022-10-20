While reading the various legal elements of the Nelson versus Al-Rawi case, my first thought was: does the average citizen in T&T even understand the legal jargon and ramifications of this matter?

To the average citizen hustling day to day, they may never take the time to even read, research or understand the gravity of this case. So, what is the political consequence to those involved in this matter? NOTHING! Hence the reason we as a country continue the dangerous and precarious cycle of tribal voting.

One hundred million dollars here or there means nothing to the man on the street, hence the reason the political obliviousness continues.

A great percentage, if not most, of corruption cases have gone before the courts and have resulted in no or little punishment, so why do we expect anything to change? To the average citizen, it is just another case showcasing to fool the public something is being done to fight corruption when, in fact, it is just an illusion. An illusion of deception!

So while these high-profile lawyers and cases continue with their web of truths and lies, we, the public, continue with our day-to-day struggling in a country drowning in crime, disparity and uncertainty.

Michelle Dymally Davis

Cedros

Nation mourns loss of Jomol

My sincere condolences go out to the family members of Jomol Modeste and all those connected to this nine-year-old boy from all around Trinidad and Tobago.

Others understand the pain, hurt and grief you are experiencing right now.

While words are too few to truly bring comfort to your soul, rest assured you are not in this alone. May God grant you strength, grace and peace in this hour of need.

The mystery of ‘KC’

Those of us familiar with Charles Dickens’ masterwork, Bleak House, know better than to get involved with lawyers (whether or not they have un-explained letters after their names).

The portrait for which we are so indebted to Dickens is, in our litigious world, manifested by the mysterious practice of referring to officers of the court as “Senior Counsel” or “King’s Counsel”.

Magicians and their tricks

“Prestidigitation is what magicians use to perform some of their most elaborate tricks. Also known as sleight of hand, it employs the clever ruse of having one hand distract the eye with flashy but empty actions, while the real business is being conducted, with the other hand, away from sight.

Haiti on the brink

Haiti on the brink

As it now stands, armed gangsters have captured sections of the capital, Port-au-Prince, and the bloodbath continues. They have also blocked the entrance to the Varreux oil terminal, preventing the distribution of millions of gallons of gasoline and kerosene at a time when rising prices have put food and fuel out of reach of many Haitians.

