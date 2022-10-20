While reading the various legal elements of the Nelson versus Al-Rawi case, my first thought was: does the average citizen in T&T even understand the legal jargon and ramifications of this matter?
To the average citizen hustling day to day, they may never take the time to even read, research or understand the gravity of this case. So, what is the political consequence to those involved in this matter? NOTHING! Hence the reason we as a country continue the dangerous and precarious cycle of tribal voting.
One hundred million dollars here or there means nothing to the man on the street, hence the reason the political obliviousness continues.
A great percentage, if not most, of corruption cases have gone before the courts and have resulted in no or little punishment, so why do we expect anything to change? To the average citizen, it is just another case showcasing to fool the public something is being done to fight corruption when, in fact, it is just an illusion. An illusion of deception!
So while these high-profile lawyers and cases continue with their web of truths and lies, we, the public, continue with our day-to-day struggling in a country drowning in crime, disparity and uncertainty.
Michelle Dymally Davis
Cedros