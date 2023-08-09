An Immigration scam

Your article by Kimberly Wallace on the refugee couple now living in Brazil says there is a serious problem at the Immigration office.
I have first-hand knowledge of West African nationals being stranded here for over 15 years, with no determination of their status. Passports seized and now long expired, posting security bonds on an annual basis, having to work illegally under the radar, no bank accounts, no NIS, becoming stateless.
Chinese nationals being lured to Trinidad by pimps in their homeland, arriving in Trinidad and, like their West African counterparts, making no progress with the Immigration Division.
Periodic payments being demanded by persons connected with Immigration. One story related to me was that the same person demanding payments for services was seen walking the offices of the Immigration Division.
The corruption in the Immigration Division is real!