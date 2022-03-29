On Monday, we lost one of our own. The Trinidad and Tobago Promoters Association (TTPA) family mourns the passing of Dexter “Blaxx” Stewart.
We offer condolences to his entire family, his home family, his music family, his fan family; we know you are all feeling this loss acutely.
We join the people of Trinidad and Tobago as they lift Blaxx up on the wings of respect, love and admiration. He was considered one of the “BIG MEN in the business”. He left an indelible mark on the soca genre. He mentored many young artistes and industry professionals who will now become his legacy.
We are singularly grateful to Blaxx for sharing the TTPA platform in January of this year to speak up for the industry, as we advocated for the reopening of our sector. He was one of us!
We wish you peace, Blaxx, as you transition to the big party in the sky with your ancestors like Lord Kitchener, Lord Superior, The Roaring Lion, and so many others.
You will not be forgotten.
With sincerity and love from the board and members of the Trinidad and Tobago Promoters Association, we say, “Thank you for the music, Blaxx! Respect always; Rest in Power!”
