An independent spirit

IN the afterglow of Independence 1962, the new nation of Trinidad and Tobago announced its arrival as a contender in the world of sports when the 19- year-old cyclist, Roger Gibbon, mounted the top rung of the podium at the 1963 Pan American Games in Sao Paulo, Brazil, to receive his gold medal.
Hearing the strains of T&T’s new national anthem on a hemispheric stage was a moving experience for the hearts swelling with pride at home and for the athlete who, with dogged determination, had pedalled his way to glory. Years later, he would tell Parkite Sports Magazine, “I used to love to hear the anthem play, go onto the podium and see your flag raised, I loved all of that.”
In 1963 when he beat the field in the sprint, the teenage sensation from East Trinidad exemplified the spirit of the new nation that was his home: young, determined, hopeful, innocent, relentlessly discipled and convinced that all that was required to win was hard work.
For years Gibbon trained every single day without break, not even for the Christmas holiday. He was completely self-taught, having trained himself without the assistance of a coach. With body, mind and spirit all tuned to the singular objective of winning, Gibbon proceeded to cut roads for T&T cycling on every big stage there was, winning the hearts of legions of fans at home.
As sportswriter Colin Murray put it in a column a few years ago “every young kid wanted to ride like Roger.”
Gibbon’s first significant victory away from home had come in Jamaica in August 1962 in the midst of Trinidad and Tobago’s Independence preparations. Earlier that month, on August 6, Jamaica had become an independent country and, as part of its celebrations, had hosted the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games from August 15-28. Gibbon entered the 1km Time Trial and Match Sprint races and returned home with gold and silver, respectively.
His next major foray was the Pan Am Games in 1963 where he won the first of three Pan Am gold medals. For the T&T public, this gold medal was a fitting reward for their investment of hope in their “Golden Boy” and assurance of their new nation’s place in the world. When a younger challenger emerged in the form of the talented Leslie King, the rivalry intensified the excitement, further uniting and rallying the population around the sport of cycling.
Gibbon went on to win two gold medals in the 1-km Time Trial and the sprint in the 1966 British Commonwealth Games and followed that up with another two gold medals in the same races at the 1967 Pan Am Games.
In 1968 he entered the Olympics as the favourite having previously broken the record in a pre-competition race. For the competition itself, however, he had not catered for the rarefied air in the high altitude conditions of Mexico and came in fifth.
At the youthful age of 24, Roger Gibbon made the decision to retire, later disclosing that he had discussed it with no one. His passion for competitive cycling had brought him joy, fame and the admiration and love of a grateful nation revelling in its first taste of Independence. But he was ready to move on to his next act as a family man.
On his final race at the Queen’s Park Oval, the stands were jam-packed with fans eager for a last look at their hero in action, blazing one last trail for other generations to follow.