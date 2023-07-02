An indifference to proper land management

On Sunday, June 15, I joined our monthly field trip which, in this case, was in Lopinot. We used the side road known as “Guerrero Road”, branching from the main road and taking us up the western side of the valley. The road is named after the well-known Guerrero family who make up part of the Lopinot population.
Branching off this road, we ascended ever steeper slopes until we were in freshly cleared lands high above the main village, which are used for planting hill crops of seasoning and tomatoes. I strongly doubt the planters are owners of the land, as there are no marked boundaries, but they do not extend as far as the pines planted by the Forestry Division higher on the ridge more to the south, as part of the Tacarigua Forest Reserve.
Cleared lands can be seen in several areas on both sides of the Lopinot Valley and contribute to soil erosion, as so many “farms” do in our rural areas. Paramin is another example of such farming causing erosion, and soil loss as the forest cover is progressively removed.
Continuing on a contour to the south, we met the Lopinot-Caura trail and headed back to the village with beautiful views of the grounds and “Great House” that is a popular attraction for both residents and tourists.
But on our return and tour of this famous site, imagine our horror to see how it has been abandoned by whichever ministry is responsible for its preservation and maintenance.
The access footbridge from the main road, which was earlier a charming sight under the samaan trees, was destroyed by a falling tree and absolutely nothing has been done to restore it except place a concrete footpath as alternate access.
The main shock, though, is the state of the estate house itself, which is now almost a total ruin. I have no idea where the beautiful displays of quatros and parang paraphernalia which were formerly on display have gone, but the building is a disaster.
The roof is heavily weighed down with vegetation growing freely on it, and overhung by heavy branches waiting to fall and complete the destruction. Apparently villagers still cut the grass, but there’s not much information on whether they get paid for this.
A contractor was busy laying water lines to serve the missing toilets and kitchen, but no sign of anyone tending to what looks like years of neglect.
Is this what we should expect from our tourism ministry and all the subsidiary companies with their respective boards and chairmen that are supposed to “promote” tourism in T&T?
I later drove up river from the village through pretty rural areas in the valley, then uphill on a road that does not show on our 1:25000 maps from Lands and Surveys, but has existed for many years as an agricultural “bridal” trail.
This is now being paved—it seems, privately—by several persons who may be landowners, and eventually reaches the Arima-Blanchisseuse road as it descends from the Morne Bleu ridge, but this connection is not passable in a vehicle. Several large areas have been cleared (maybe to build country homes?) in this formerly delightful forested area.
Large trees were seen, felled in abundance, and will surely add to the loss of soil and erosion of the slopes. It may be all perfectly legal clearance, but one wonders what the EMA, Forestry, Town & County Planning and land-development authorities think of this, or are they even aware?
The island of Hispaniola is half Haiti and half Santo Domingo. Santo Domingo, I’m told, is quite beautiful and has a vibrant tourist industry, but Haiti is a disaster to be avoided by all who do not have to be there.
For centuries it has lacked proper government and any control of the population’s desperate efforts to survive. Consequently, it is stripped bare of its former natural vegetation and the whole country suffers as a consequence. Re-planting efforts by the UN, etc, have themselves been cut down to make charcoal.
Are our lazy regulators aware that this is where we are taking our country with our indifference to proper land management and total absence of proper maintenance in practically everything the public sector is responsible for?
Reg Potter
Glencoe