An ‘innocent agent’ or ‘agent provocateur’?

I recently read a very interesting article by attorney Brent Winters concerning the matter between Brent Thomas and the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).
I want to refer to certain definitions he highlighted, and to include the definition of two other legal phrases that may put another flavour into this pot of confusion.
Mr Winter referred to Section 7(2) of the Firearms Act which states, “No licence, certificate or permit shall be granted in relation to any prohibited weapon”; further, a “prohibited weapon” was defined as, inter alia, “any automatic firearm or grenade”.
Now, I would like to refer to the definition of the following legal phrases:
“Innocent agent”, who in law is “a person who unknowingly, unintentionally or under force or coercion commits a criminal act (on behalf of another)”.
And “agent provocateur”, which means “a person who commits or who acts to entice another person to commit an illegal or rash act or falsely implicates them in partaking in an illegal act, so as to ruin the reputation of, or entice legal action against, the target, or a group they belonged to or are perceived to belong to”.
The following questions ought next to be asked:
1. Were any one of the commissioners or acting commissioners of police, who allegedly granted these permits to import a prohibited weapon, qualified in law?
2. Does the Commissioner’s office have access to a legal department to advise on matters of a legal or technical nature?
The answers to these questions are more likely to beg further questions to be asked, in order to satisfy the hunger of trying to find out “what really happened in this situation”.
It is because of these lingering questions, and in anticipation of the shocking answers in response, that I strongly believe the final determination in this case is very likely to be at our highest appellate court—the Privy Council.
Clement Marshall
retired police officer
St Joseph