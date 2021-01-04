Following the collapse of the section of Naparima Mayaro Road in Robert Village, Tableland, and the consequential shut-down of the Rio Claro/Guayaguayare PTSC bus service, I waited for the boisterous and indignant protest from residents of the area via an NGO, residents association or business organisation.
I don’t know which is worse—the perennial collapse of sections of the road and the dire consequences to commuters or the prolonged silence of residents. I’m not someone who simply feels to write a letter for the sake of it; though my parents and relatives are from San Fernando, I spent my formative years in Rio Claro and harbour an emotional and sentimental attachment to my hometown.
The first thing you hear from colleagues you encounter is about the deplorable condition of the road; the second complaint—the inadequate water supply.
As far as I’m concerned, Minister of Works, Rohan Sinanan, has insulted the people of Rio Claro and environs with his offhanded excuse that the road is susceptible to landslides and the most he can do are temporary fixes—stabilise and pave.
What he has in fact said is tantamount to works to permanently underpin/repair the road would cost too much money. Yet, in the lead-up to the election, bulldozers and heavy equipment were deployed in certain areas to signal Government’s plans to develop less-deserving roads in the country. Less-deserving because those areas are far less dire than the century-old Naparima Mayaro Road that connects myriad towns and villages.
To add to the Government’s seeming neglect of the area is its dismal silence on the continuation of the section of the highway from San Fernando to Mayaro which Jack Warner had committed to pursuing if the Peoples’ Partnership were returned to power. The previous government had reported that the initial surveying of the route was completed and that little or no cost was required to acquire private property.
The people of the area harbour a misconception that the gas and oil companies in Guayaguayare are dependent on the Naparima/Mayaro Road. This is not totally true. There’s a private road that runs from Penal to Guayaguare that services businesses and companies on the “point”.
There is obviously a perceived inequity in the prioritising of the country’s wealth as it relates to developmental projects.
Roads and infrastructure in and around Port of Spain and the major cities and towns are superb, not to mention the route from Piarco to Port of Spain and San Fernando that has been continuously upgraded and repaired. It’s no wonder that visitors see us as a paradise.
The resources of the country belong to each and every citizen and as such, we are all equally entitled to basic amenities and proper roads—the most basic form of communication. The Government is not doing anyone a favour by providing much needed infrastructure even in the remotest and less known parts of the island. As citizens, it’s our unalienable rights under the Constitution. The problem is—too many of us are railroaded into the great political paradox. We vote a government into power and instead of demanding that they work for us, we work for them—to defend their corrupt actions and inefficiencies for the sake of partisanship.
If the people of Rio Claro and environs don’t see it as a duty to seek their interest, they shouldn’t complain if one day soon, they will require a tractor to get to their homes. A highway to Rio Claro/Mayaro will undoubtedly enhance the region’s socioeconomic standing and improve the lives of the residents in so many ways.
Besides eliminating heavy traffic and persistent deterioration of the Naparima/Mayaro Road, it will serve to open up new opportunities in agriculture, business, housing, not to mention the rejuvenation of the practically dead town of Mayaro as a tourist and honeymoon destination.
In summary, “oil money come and oil money gone” to quote Black Stalin, and the eastern region remains miserably underdeveloped. Perhaps the time has come for the establishment of a business chamber in Rio Claro/Mayaro to lobby for a chunk of the country’s economic pie.
It’s noteworthy to mention that the region has produced many icons in sports, culture, academics and politics—including Government ministers, two Central Bank governors, and an international FIFA vice-president and referee.
After decades of neglect, Rio Claro/Mayaro time for development has come.