The Community-based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (CEPEP) Company has recently invited RFPs for consultancy to create a policy document on procurement. The scope includes internal controls, contract management, organisational charts etc.

On checking the site of the Office of Procurement Regulations (OPR), there are all the relevant instructions, forms for contractors, etc. Such a level of detail. The OPR has done all the work for you.

Is there really need to be paying a bunch of consultants a whole bunch of money, which nobody has?

CEPEP is not a profit-making company. There is an urgent need to curtail casual spending. Follow the OPR guidelines and regulations and you will be okay. The OPR also will come into your company and offer free guidance if you have questions. Their website says so. Please be guided accordingly.

Minister of Rural Development, please take note.

Anne de Silva

St Joseph

