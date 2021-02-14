An oasis created in Covid desert

AT a time when Trinidadians and Tobagonians are steeped in anticipation of the yearly catharsis that is the bacchanal of Carnival comes a pandemic that stops the greatest street festival on earth.
The impact of no mas has not only dulled the enthusiasm of the local population but has left those in the diaspora out in the cold and denied their annual pilgrimage to bask in two epic days of revelry in the burning sun.
But, just as the people of this small twin island Republican State created the pan the only musical instrument developed in the 20th century; these innovative people are finding ways to celebrate Carnival within the Covid-19 desert.
On Wednesday, I joined an audience at Queen’s Hall (full Covid-19 protocols strictly enforced) where YUMA the Carnival band presented its’ contribution “Road to Stage”, bringing to life the sterile environment that Covid-19 has befallen our Carnival of 2021.
The new normal in our daily lives as it has been termed makes one unsure about what to expect at this type of event. The waiting in anticipation of the start of the show was too long; however, once the show started it blossomed into a presentation that showed the Carnival creative capability of the YUMA team that conceived and brought this production to the stage.
The presentation opened with a beautifully rendered tribute in song to the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and here the journey began.
The production took us back to the time when a live band accompanied artistes on stage as they belted out their popular calypsoes. The live band (horns included) in front of the Queen’s Hall stage in the area of the pit brought extra life and vibrancy along with nostalgia to the production.
The programme continued with the age defying Drupatee (Ramgoonai) and the youthful Nailah Blackman as they enthralled the audience with their versions of each other’s songs. What followed was exciting as Shurwayne Winchester paired with Sekon Sta (Nesta Boxhil) held centre stage and sang each other’s calypsoes to the delight of the audience.
The show continued with the appearance on stage of someone who took us back in time as Sharlan Bailey in the splitting image of his late father, The Mighty Shadow, brought back memories in song of his enigmatic dad to an appreciative audience. The next act brought us back to the now as Shal Marshall and Swappi (Marvin Davis) brought the vibrancy of their soca to the stage. What came after was a reminder of our loss to the art form in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (the recent passing of Singing Sandra) as three ladies of soca - Destra Garcia, Nadia Batson and Patrice Roberts graced the stage with renditions of calypsoes made famous by Sandra plus their own songs done by the other.
The exit of the ladies saw Ricardo Drue, Ravi B and Preedy (Akeem Chance) bring hype and dynamism to the stage in a raucous performance that enthralled all.
Enter the solo act of Erphaan Alves with his smooth delivery and captivating style in his rendition of his familiar calypsoes to which the audience added their voices. The charismatic Iwer George came next and was accompanied by Viking Ding Dong (Andre Houlder).
This pairing proved to be both exhilarating and funny as the aging Iwer with his high energy caused the heavyset Ding Dong to stop and catch his breath as he tired from the prancing on stage.
The final performance saw the coming together of the old soca master Ronnie McIntosh and the new sensation Voice (Aaron St Louis)singing one or the other’s songs and electrifying the audience. This proved to be a fitting finale to an enthralling and engaging YUMA production.
The YUMA management must be commended for conceptualising and successfully bringing this production to the stage. The idea of mixing the old stars with the present day show-stoppers proved to be an excellent decision. The show as conceived and staged has the capacity to have broad based appeal across all ages.
The appeal was very evident as patrons both young and old waved their hands in the air, wined in their seats and a few came out of their seats to take a small prance. It is hoped that this presentation which is scheduled to air on Carnival Tuesday night February 16, 2021 at 8 p.m. will be properly edited to complete a master show that should be enjoyed by the viewing public at home and worldwide.
Your thirst for calypso and soca can be satisfied at the YUMA “Road to Stage” oasis in the Covid-19 Carnival desert.
Alban C Scott
Woodbrook