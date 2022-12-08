Dear Commissioner Jacob,
I wish to publicly commend one of your officers, PC Dhanpaul (or PC Dhanraj), for the exceptional assistance he rendered to my relatives and I last month. The vehicle we were in had to be pulled to the side of the road shortly after we passed the Maloney roundabout, due to urgent mechanical challenges that required further assistance of a tow truck.
While we awaited the arrival of the tow truck, we remained in the vehicle for what felt like an eternity, not sure what to expect. Mercifully, this exceptional officer was quite observant to recognise that we were in need of assistance.
He parked behind us and emerged from his official yellow, blue and white vehicle (PEC 1864), while adorned in his navy blue attire.
He then politely approached the car we were in, and made detailed enquiries as to our well-being.
When we explained our circumstances, this officer and gentleman not only waited with us while the tow truck was en route, insisting he would not leave us until it came—but also made queries on his own phone to the company as to when the tow truck would arrive!
Needless to say, we were all inspired by his profound compassion, kindness and service to us in our time of need.
Commissioner Jacob, this officer needs to be celebrated nationally as an exemplar of what TTPS officers can do, despite the many challenges currently facing the organisation.
Please ensure he gets due reward!
Joy Dillon
Port of Spain