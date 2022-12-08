Dear Commissioner Jacob,

I wish to publicly commend one of your officers, PC Dhanpaul (or PC Dhanraj), for the exceptional assistance he rendered to my relatives and I last month. The vehicle we were in had to be pulled to the side of the road shortly after we passed the Maloney roundabout, due to urgent mechanical challenges that required further assistance of a tow truck.

While we awaited the arrival of the tow truck, we remained in the vehicle for what felt like an eternity, not sure what to expect. Mercifully, this exceptional officer was quite observant to recognise that we were in need of assistance.

He parked behind us and emerged from his official yellow, blue and white vehicle (PEC 1864), while adorned in his navy blue attire.

He then politely approached the car we were in, and made detailed enquiries as to our well-being.

When we explained our circumstances, this officer and gentleman not only waited with us while the tow truck was en route, insisting he would not leave us until it came—but also made queries on his own phone to the company as to when the tow truck would arrive!

Needless to say, we were all inspired by his profound compassion, kindness and service to us in our time of need.

Commissioner Jacob, this officer needs to be celebrated nationally as an exemplar of what TTPS officers can do, despite the many challenges currently facing the organisation.

Please ensure he gets due reward!

Joy Dillon

Port of Spain

Failure by design

JUSTIFIABLY, the public indulged in a good deal of finger-­pointing, pinning blame on the perceived culprits responsible for the recent episodes of destructive flooding. Reckless land developers and home-owners; land-grabbers and industries and individuals with terrible waste-disposal practices were prime among them. Generally glossed over was the institutional failure responsible for creating an environment conducive to such ­lawlessness.

The problem with focusing on the symptoms of any problem is that the solutions applied are invariably a plaster for a sore while the real problem is allowed to fester and continue doing damage.

Dominica’s damped-down election

With three Eastern Caribbean elections in six months, we’ve had two high-drama fireworks and one damped-down fizzle.

On June 23, Grenada’s Dickon Mitchell rocketed from zero seats to boot out his 75-year-old namesake, Keith Mitchell, who was in power for 22 of the past 27 years—the last nine with all 15 elected seats.

PNM choir practice

This past Sunday afternoon after the France-Poland game, I went into town for my usual walk around the Savannah. I have not been keeping up with politics properly, so I was surprised by the scattered crowd of people around the Grand Stand.

At first, I wondered if there was some kind of 5K, or maybe some fitness thing. But many of the people were in red, PNM game-day colours, so I deduced that it was a PNM event. I think I should be more alert to these things, and probably should check my party card to see if it is in good order. It might have lapsed. I should probably see if they will let me renew it.

China and Iran: tyrants in retreat

Retreat is one of the most difficult military operations, for two reasons. One, there is generally no plan for retreat, and there are lots of moving parts that can go wrong. Two, your opponent will be growing in confidence and ambition as you pull back and reveal your weakness.

Exactly the same logic applies to political retreats. One week ago, China’s President, Xi Jinping, had absolutely no intention of abandoning his fanatical but futile goal of “eliminating” Covid-19, and Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was still determined to suppress the anti-hijab protests at all costs (448 deaths so far).

The death penalty tramples upon dignity

On Human Rights Day tomorrow, the Greater Caribbean for Life (GCL) urges Caribbean leaders and citizens in our region to reflect on the fact that the theme this year: Dignity, Freedom and Justice for All, is in keeping with GCL’s goal of achieving regional/global abolition of the death penalty.

The dignity of the human person is the foundation of a moral vision for society. The use of the death penalty is not consistent with promoting the dignity of offenders. GCL believes society has a right to protect itself from persons who commit heinous crimes, and offenders must be held accountable. However, we believe non-lethal means are sufficient.

Focus on balanced protection

Monday’s Express editorial titled “Get with the times, LATT” would, undoubtedly, be the precursor to a game changer ultimately beneficial to consumers engaging two extremely essential industries of legal and medical, in which local practitioners’ prohibitive advertising is more a justification for overcharging consumers compared to not being allowed to advertise their proficiencies transparently.

Educated consumers are at a profound loss to understand why, in modern times, our regulators so obdurately refuse to recognise law and medicinal practices as big business. Internationally, all such industries not only advertise their services, but educate consumers on their area of expertise while professionally competing for price-attractive business.