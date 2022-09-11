While some may regard the revocation of his three deputies as a setback, Watson Duke’s action may well be an opportunity.

Should Farley Augustine and his team focus steadfastly on the resolution of even two or three important issues in Tobago, there is no way the action taken could adversely affect them. Accordingly I do wish them well.

May I close with hope that this unfortunate development ­ultimately is amicably resolved, in the best interest of the youth of the island.

They ought to remember that they were resoundingly mandated to pursue meaningful development.

Samuel B Howard

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

The boiling frog

The boiling frog

Last week we went through the fable of the frog in the boiling water. We also discussed the detail of two recent cases of children being failed by the community and the State.

In the first case of ­Kimani Francis, for a two-year-old child to walk outside that ­freely would not have been the first time the child had escaped. This would have probably been the furthest. And last. There may have been a culture of poor supervision and an overwhelmed household.

Same old policing

Same old policing

Between the all-day prayer service hosted by the Police Service Central Division and the Acting Commissioner’s plan to fight gun crime at the supply source, one would have to say the police certainly seem to be trying to cover all bases.

Queen an inspiration to us all

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II served as Queen of the United Kingdom and head of the Commonwealth for over 70 years. Her passing is a tremendous loss, not only to those whom she served with great dignity, but to the wider world.

An opportunity from Duke’s action?

While some may regard the revocation of his three deputies as a setback, Watson Duke’s action may well be an opportunity.

Should Farley Augustine and his team focus steadfastly on the resolution of even two or three important issues in Tobago, there is no way the action taken could adversely affect them. Accordingly I do wish them well.

What was the price of the ‘rest’ day?

The “success” story of teachers staying away on the first day of the school term is a delicate issue for me, having been a teacher myself for over a half-century.

I’m now retired, and in real danger of being dubbed a “neemakharam”, a Judas, or a self-righteous whatever for daring to offer a somewhat different perspective on this “success” they are laying claim to, considering that at some times in my long career,

Can we go on this way?

Can we go on this way?

Having, over a long period, described the issues confronting us, and analysed where they would lead if left unattended, it is deeply painful to see the predicted outcomes dragging us further and further down.

So much of what is dangerous and disturbing in Trinidad and Tobago today has its origins in the neglect of our leaders to confront reality and to take action to avoid or ameliorate negative outcomes.