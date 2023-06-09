The day that Tobagonians at home and abroad paused to say farewell to Christian and Claire Adams on June 1 will be etched in our memories for a long time.
Christian and Claire tragically lost their lives in a road accident. The report of that tragic accident on May 18, 2023, shocked everyone. They died while going to collect their children from school.
These two seemingly ordinary young people, doing extraordinary things, unleashed in their death a tsunami of events that many had longed to see.
Their send-off was worthy of royalty. Imagine, eight hours of coverage in the media. This type of coverage is only seen for heads of state or other dignitaries who die. The Shaw Park Complex was packed with people. Since Christian was a member of the Fire Service, he was given a military funeral.
At this farewell ceremony, politicians across the aisle were speaking the truth with one voice. They were all singing the praises of these two exemplary citizens.
At this ceremony, the body of Christ was together in vibrant worship, prayer and praise, with one voice.
At this ceremony were people from all spheres of influence—educators, businesspeople, community and sporting groups. Colleagues, all in one voice, eulogised the deceased, telling us that they epitomised the values that we long to return to our sweet Tobago.
Some of these values included their strong faith in God. This faith was not just in words but was lived out in their actions. We heard of this husband taking responsibility for his family. Both were strong individuals, but an even stronger couple. They were united in their care for their family. They were also committed to their community, contributing to building cohesion through sporting and other activities. They had a strong work ethic.
Can we afford to ignore the message of hope that has evolved from this tragedy, which says that despite the “gloom and doom” permeating the news and social media, there is another reality on our island? What do we do now? How do we build on this reality? I submit that:
• The church united should get together to meet the needs of our families and communities to reverse the breakdown of family life, village life, etc. They should use the examples of these young people to promote healthy family lives. When the body of Christ comes together, powerful things can happen. Disunity renders the church powerless while unity empowers.
• Politicians united, speak to the good that is going on in the island and do everything to make it better. Use the example of these young people to instil a good work ethic in our workplaces.
• To the media, I commend you for the coverage of this event. You must now intentionally seek out other ordinary youngsters who reflect the stated values that will positively impact our society and highlight them, so that they inspire others.
• Finally, a resounding yes to bringing the community together to support the grandparents and these young children. The sentiments expressed by the Chief Secretary was music to our ears. We can also talk to the parents of these two individuals, the teachers and other significant others who contributed to the lives of the Adamses, so that we can learn from them and put those lessons into action in Tobago.
Lives well lived—we have a foundation to build on. May their soul, by the mercy of Almighty God, rest in peace.
Dr Maria Dillon-Remy
independent senator