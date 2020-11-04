An unflattering image

Have you ever listened to a Panorama tune and wondered what on earth they were playing? Still, some aficionados would regard it as a masterpiece—unrecognisable, but a masterpiece, nonetheless—sometimes good enough to win.
In the same way, I look at the statue purported to be of Sparrow (Slinger Francisco) and wonder: who is that?
Now, I have no issue with the sculptor being proud of his work of art. But even if one could recognise it as Sparrow, it’s a very unflattering image of the bard.
That is not the picture of our beloved, iconic Sparrow I want to see immortalised in stone.
When you look at a statue of someone, you should feel awe and admiration—not cynicism or annoyance. It might be okay if it were fleeting, but this is for life.
Noel Kalicharan
via e-mail