An unnecessary burden on Pooran

On hearing the announcement T&T’s Nicholas Pooran was named captain of the West Indies T20 and One-Day International teams, there was much jubilation amongst many sports writers and journalists. But, for me, I think the West Indies selection panel missed the boat once again, and that decision could backfire on young Pooran.

Let me make it quite clear—I support 100 per cent Pooran’s appointment as West Indies T-20 captain, but I think the One-Day captaincy will be a huge burden on his shoulders. I believe West Indies’ unwritten policy in the past of pigeon holding players as T20 cricketers has brought us to this juncture in our cricket.

You see, Pooran has been brought up on a diet of T20 cricket, which is a natural fit for him, but his lack of Four-Day regional matches and Test cricket will be a huge void in his One-Day captaincy.

I recall the legendary West Indies fast bowler Andy Roberts saying to us, during the Allen Stanford tournament, once one is a cricketer, he/she can play any format of the game. Of course, some players may prefer one format over the other, but the fact remains “a cricketer is a cricketer”.

Coming back to Pooran, the talented stroke-player should have been spared this unwarranted burden.

We all saw what became of Kieron Pollard, who was never given the opportunity to play Test cricket. The One-Day format is similar to that of a Test match and the experience gained at playing Four-Day regional matches and Test cricket would have assisted Pooran immensely in his new role.

Sadly, though, this is not the case and, as a result, the West Indies selection panel should have gone about their task differently by selecting three separate captains. Kraigg Brathwaite is already in charge of the West Indies Test squad; Nicholas Pooran, the T20 team; and Shai Hope or Shimron Hetmyer, the One-Day international captain.

The question remains, why place this unnecessary burden on Nicholas Pooran, one of the world’s most exciting stroke-players? Only the West Indies selection panel can answer this question.

Astil Renn

journalist

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

At a crime crossroads

At a crime crossroads

WITH the country’s murder toll standing at 190 yesterday, evidence abounds that the crime profile has risen significantly over the last 12 months.

At this time last year, that count was 119. We are once more in a zone in which the national social profile is coloured by fear and increasing despair.

Taking liberties

Taking liberties

Having admitted that he hardly knows anything about “sub-continental Indian/Hindi naming conventions”, Winford James proceeded to write a column in last Sunday’s Guardian that revealed that he did not even bother to inform himself before presenting readers with an interpretation that was breathtakingly appalling.

An unnecessary burden on Pooran

On hearing the announcement T&T’s Nicholas Pooran was named captain of the West Indies T20 and One-Day International teams, there was much jubilation amongst many sports writers and journalists. But, for me, I think the West Indies selection panel missed the boat once again, and that decision could backfire on young Pooran.

Probe those claims

I was astounded by the charges, on their face serious, made against our High Commission in Delhi and our Ministry of Foreign Affairs (in a previous period) by Mr Dave Persad, a former high commissioner of ours to India, in his Express column on Thursday.

Would the Government be good enough to have the matter impartially investigated and to take any necessary action?

Reginald Dumas

Tobago

Prioritise food security

Once again, I wish to ask if people are taking note that we can have a possible global food shortage or heavy inflation in the next few months.

The Russian war/invasion on Ukraine will continue to have negative effects on the situation, and it seems as if no one locally is doing anything about the matter.

What counts is what happens between elections

“Nobody will ever fire or summon my backside after the next election. In hindsight I should not have gone on holiday when I did. It does not matter now anyway. When I am Prime Minister I will be doing all the intercepting and appointing. Do I really need a Cabinet? I guess I need a team to contest the elections. But after that I will, as I attempted to do back then, tell all of them—Minister of Health; of Sports—how to run their affairs. And my son will be made the captain of the national football team, if they want government funding.”