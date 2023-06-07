A couple years ago, the head of the National Security Council, together with the National Security Minister and senior law enforcement officers, called an urgent news conference to express outrage that three pupils in uniform were shot, and one was killed, on their way home after school.
The officials were indignant that the schoolboys were attacked “in school uniform”, and a massive operation was launched.
A few months ago, a teacher at a primary school had to tell her pupils to “hit the floor” because of an exchange of gunfire in the vicinity of the school.
National security officials then placed police patrols in the area around the school.
A few weeks ago, there was a “gang-related” killing outside a primary school compound in Central.
Again, security officials were incensed at the trauma caused to the pupils and teachers at the school and patrols were stepped up.
A few days ago, a father was shot on a primary school compound by a gunman while dropping off his son to school.
The Education Minister described the incident as “extremely regrettable” and “highly traumatic”, and told Parliament that parents would be banned from entering the school compound.
Little by little, we are edging towards the worst of Uncle Sam’s behaviour where mass shootings at schools have escalated to 380 since 1999.
This, apart from the almost daily incidents of violence among pupils in or near our schools.
The State’s response of indignation and regret, with the escalation of police presence and patrols, have not prevented the progressive encroachment of gun violence near and now in our school compounds, primary schools in particular.
The banning of parents from entering the compound of the latest school affected may be ineffective in preventing further encroachment.
This is another aspect of the deteriorating situation of violent criminality that is savaging our society for the last two decades.
The teachers’ union is appalled that disrespect is being shown by gunmen for the sanctuary of schools.
There is no sanctuary at schools, homes or on the streets while gun violence is terrorising our citizens daily. Criminals are no respecters of our right to safety and security, nor that of our children.
That is what criminality with impunity looks like. Unfortunately, our Government and law enforcement authorities seem unable to guarantee our right to safety and security either.
We have had enough of indignation and regret from officialdom. Anarchy is afoot and must be stopped now, not later. Our right to safety and security must be given a guarantee now.