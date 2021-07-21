Trinidad and Tobago scored victories against Montserrat and French Guiana to qualify for the Concacaf Gold Cup when it seemed men were abandoning platform.
T&T drew with champions Mexico and Guatemala. We came second to El Salvador.
Let us confirm Angus Eve for the next two years as head coach. He has shown his ability to motivate teams from Naparima College to national level. Let him build and rejuvenate our national team.
Yes, he can.
Winning is not everything. It is the only thing.
AV Rampersad
Princes Town