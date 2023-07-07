Angus Eve, what was that?

What’s the point of giving local players the opportunity to impress if they aren’t selected at major tournaments?
Is it that locals are for friendlies and the overseas players are for the competitive matches?
This isn’t about our local league compared to overseas either.
Local players in national colours who played under Angus Eve, impressed and won football games (Jamaica, Guatemala) should have been rewarded with selection at the Gold Cup. Not being told hard luck and next time.
It doesn’t matter that they were friendlies, those opponents were full strength, and our players have a psychological edge of knowing that they can turn them over.
What were Joevin Jones and Kevin Molino doing on that team? Not because they have a load of caps means they’re guaranteed a position. Is it a Carenage thing?
They were clearly not fit and nowhere near up to speed.
Joevin Jones’ primary position is left back, so he should be playing left back! Triston Hodge couldn’t cross the halfway line, far less cross the ball.
Who are Leland Archer and Malcolm Shaw anyway and why are they making their debuts at such a major tournament?
Andre Rampersad refusing to track back when he gave away the ball, and centre backs Bateau and Moses could barely play out from the back or get goal side!
I looked at the games against Jamaica and USA, and we looked lazy, stiff, and stagnant. There was no movement, there were no shapes, no tracking back, no running with the ball, and no exploitation of space or gaps.
Players looked like they were just going through the motions, waiting for something to happen, not even calling for the ball or making themselves available.
I saw the opposing managers marching up and down the touchline, barking out orders, while our manager is having a laugh with his staff.
John-Paul Rochford in the No 10, Justin Sadoo pulling the strings from box to box, Justin Garcia pinging it from the back, Ross Russel Jr as an industrious full back, Reon Moore or Nathaniel James leading the line would’ve battered Jamaica and the USA.
I saw caution and fear in that team, and the players whom Angus Eve selected are the ones who let him down.
Whenever we showed some fight and intent like Auvray, Gill and Levi, or took a damn shot like Gomez, was when we looked dangerous.
Not everything white is right, players should be selected based on performance, and performance must be rewarded, regardless of who is overseas.
It’s not that we are behind Concacaf giants, problems with football administration, or the colour of our skin, squad selection let us down, because at the end of the day, it’s the football on the pitch that matters.
Kendell Karan
Chaguanas