Anil’s rude, petty display

It would appear that even before the Fourth Session of the 12th Parliament begins in earnest, the Opposition has already telegraphed its continued commitment to their professed status quo of placing “party before country”.

Much to the chagrin of many, and to the embarrassment of the nation as a whole, the behaviour of one Anil Roberts at Monday’s ceremonial opening of the Parliament must be singled out for severe criticism and reprimand.

For those who may not already be aware, Mr Roberts in some kind of show of resistance or wilful disobedience, chose Monday to embarrass himself, his political leader and his party by showing our President his back throughout the entire duration of Her Excellency’s address to both Houses of Parliament.

With the entire nation as a witness, and on a day when one would have expected a higher standard of all members­—both MPs and senators —Mr Roberts, through his petulant behaviour, opted instead to take the “low” road.

Not a good example to the children and citizens of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. And not a good look for someone who is a political appointee—serving at the pleasure of his political leader and without the favour of so much as one voter.

To his further self-injury and embarrassment, one would be excused for being at a loss as to what the “why”, i.e., the source of Mr Roberts’ rude action might be. If this were to be seen as an act of protest, it would have to be viewed as being as vacuous as it is impotent. As inconsequential as the proverbial fallen tree in the forest.

Without casting further aspersions on his general mental state, his behaviour was petty, embarrassing, unnecessary and set the wrong example for the public and the wrong tone for the upcoming session. He is an unfortunate blemish on the history of a distinguished chamber and branch of our Government.

One can only presume that the only thing saving him from another appearance before the privile­ges committee on this occasion is the fact that the sitting was at the time suspended to allow for Her Excellency’s address.

No strain. Karma will catch up with you soon enough.

G Elias

Cascade

