Animals and the virus

Is it possible for your pet to get Covid 19? Sadly, the answer is yes.
The risk of them spreading it to people is low.
Dogs and cats have tested positive after contracting it from infected people.
You don’t have to worry about getting Covid-19 from your pets. Quite the opposite—they have to worry about getting it from you.
Confirmed or suspected Covid-19 people should avoid contact with all people and animals.
The virus jumped from animals to humans in the first place—causing a pandemic since the virus spreads so easily between people.
It does not easily spread from animals to people.
However, the Covid-19 virus circulated among animals before being passed to people.
Get vaccinated, people.
AV Rampersad
Princes Town