Another chance for Carnival 2022

With economic uncertainty hardening by the day, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley acknowledges that “bullets are coming at us”. With the pandemic recovery now complicated by the war in Ukraine, it is anyone’s guess what tomorrow may bring.

For us in T&T the chickens are coming home to roost. After being kicked down the road for decades, the proverbial can has no more kick left. Having ducked the challenge of economic transformation, Trinidad and Tobago is now left to deal its chosen hand.